Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,140 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after buying an additional 505,978 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,062,000 after buying an additional 423,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83.

