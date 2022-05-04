Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.20 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,727,000 after purchasing an additional 183,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of MTCH opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $119.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

