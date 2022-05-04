Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

