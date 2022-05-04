Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.05 Million Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.56% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 32,776 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 65,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.