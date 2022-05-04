Raymond James Reiterates “C$7.25” Price Target for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) received a C$7.25 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.58% from the stock’s current price.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.10.

TSE:TVE traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,339,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,428. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$6.09.

In related news, Director Robert Spitzer purchased 32,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares in the company, valued at C$11,033,415.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

