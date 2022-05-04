Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,340 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

