Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS RZREF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 78,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Razor Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

