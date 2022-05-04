Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS RZREF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 78,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Razor Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
Razor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
