Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Up 5%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66. Approximately 2,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 677,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $964.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 218,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 43,690 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 270,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 91,974 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $500,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

