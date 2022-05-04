Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price Down 9.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $54.00. The company traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $40.88. Approximately 3,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 624,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RRR. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 18.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 121.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.32.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

