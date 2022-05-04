Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

RWT stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

