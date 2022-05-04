Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-$3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of REG traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,635. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.48%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

