RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.14 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($2.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

RNR stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.85. 290,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.51. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.36%.

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 125,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

