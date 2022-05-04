Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Repligen comprises 2.0% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 36.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.88.

RGEN traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,086. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average of $216.28. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

