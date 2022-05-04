Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.63, but opened at $25.81. Resideo Technologies shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 4,127 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.22.
About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
