Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.63, but opened at $25.81. Resideo Technologies shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 4,127 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.22.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

