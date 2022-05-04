Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in April

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 800,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 227.5 days.

RSNHF remained flat at $$4.30 on Wednesday. Resona has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Resona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers factoring, credit card administration, venture capital operation, investment management, and investment advisory and agency services. It also offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

