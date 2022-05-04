Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. 207,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,832. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.