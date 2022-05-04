Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.694 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
TSE QSR traded down C$3.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 815,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,352. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.23. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$66.92 and a twelve month high of C$86.09.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 earnings per share for the current year.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
