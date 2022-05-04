Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.694 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

TSE QSR traded down C$3.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 815,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,352. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.23. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$66.92 and a twelve month high of C$86.09.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.26.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

