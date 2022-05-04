Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $52.00. The stock traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 34166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RVLV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 66,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $3,496,602.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

