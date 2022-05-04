RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $598.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $598.76.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock traded down $18.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.79. 27,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a 1-year low of $313.85 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.29.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,408 shares of company stock worth $144,336,637. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.