Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Sam Bucci Sells 15,000 Shares

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 272,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 85.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

