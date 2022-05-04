Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Issues Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

RIGL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. 53,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,477. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $435.13 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

