Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RVSB stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 232,298 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

