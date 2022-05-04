Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.21). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full year earnings of ($6.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($5.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($3.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 83.06.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 31.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of 29.32 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 43.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

