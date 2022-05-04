Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 21,700 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,988,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,309,544.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner acquired 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,356.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner acquired 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner bought 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner bought 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner bought 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. 4,789,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349,769. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 113.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Rocket Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

