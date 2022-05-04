Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $216.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $210.62 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.88.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.