Roth Capital Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JKS. UBS Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

JKS opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $66.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.89.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

