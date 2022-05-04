Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Trading Up 3%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 453,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,054,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.19.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.