Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Shares Up 0.2%

Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 11.04% of Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

