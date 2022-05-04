Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROYMY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.84) to GBX 702 ($8.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.75) to GBX 420 ($5.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Royal Mail has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $17.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

