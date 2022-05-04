Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.08

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.08 and traded as high as C$34.39. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$33.68, with a volume of 203,118 shares traded.

RUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.75.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.7616366 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.