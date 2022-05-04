RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target Increased to €50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($47.37) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($40.32) to €42.50 ($44.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($44.21) to €52.00 ($54.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($67.37) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.76.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWEOY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,315. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.