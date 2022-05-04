Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.23. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 873,316 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBB shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cormark raised their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$690.33 million and a PE ratio of -56.96.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$704,382.75.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

