Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.64

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 40264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

