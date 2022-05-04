Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 483,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,503 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Sabre by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sabre by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sabre by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 39,847 shares in the last quarter.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

