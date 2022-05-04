SafeCoin (SAFE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,893.00

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $2,893.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,189.11 or 0.99998126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00230894 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00143788 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00093917 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.34 or 0.00276452 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004150 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

