SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of SailPoint Technologies worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 841,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,681,000 after buying an additional 180,525 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAIL opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.43.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $136,137.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $3,031,585. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

