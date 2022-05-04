Saltoro Capital LP Buys Shares of 41,872 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Blue Apron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

NYSE APRN traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,633. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 152.48% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg bought 3,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $39,999,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,386,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,639,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy J. Greben sold 6,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $34,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,105 shares of company stock worth $79,301. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron (Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.