Saltoro Capital LP Grows Holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,155 shares during the quarter. Full House Resorts comprises 0.3% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.65% of Full House Resorts worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Full House Resorts by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of FLL remained flat at $$8.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 266,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.93. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

