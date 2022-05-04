Saltoro Capital LP Grows Stock Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. TravelCenters of America makes up about 0.6% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TA. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

TA traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 170,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,609. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $591.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

