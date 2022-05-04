Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.55. 25,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,129,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.30.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 249.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 90,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,129,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

