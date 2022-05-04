San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.10. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.50, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11.
San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)
Read More
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.