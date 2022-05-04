Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanara MedTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
SMTI opened at $24.32 on Monday. Sanara MedTech has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $189.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01.
About Sanara MedTech (Get Rating)
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
