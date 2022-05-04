SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,100 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 882.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SD traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. 832,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

