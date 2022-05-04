SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.08

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 3577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $708.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.
About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
