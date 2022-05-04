Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sanmina updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Sanmina has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $44.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,062,000 after buying an additional 197,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 110,235 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

