SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 190.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $348.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.64. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $281.45 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

