Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SBSNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 450.00 to 400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Shares of SBSNF remained flat at $$22.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

