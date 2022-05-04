Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

SCHE opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

