Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

