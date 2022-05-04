Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.
SA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NYSE:SA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $22.22.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
